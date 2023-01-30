This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Old Naira Notes Deadline: Reps panel rejects 10 days extension, says CBN must comply with law

The Ad hoc Committee of the House of Representatives analyzing the recall of old Naira notes has rejected the 10-day extension given by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the CBN, earlier announced the extension of the deadline till 10 February from the initial 31 January.

Mr Emefiele announced the extension following a meeting with President Muhammadu buhari at his hometown in Daura, Katsina State.

In a statement on Sunday, the Chairman of the Committee, Alhassan Doguwa, described the new deadline of 10 February as a political gimmick and urged Mr Emefiele to comply with section 20 of the CBN Act or risk an arrest warrant.

Federal lawmakers maintain that commercial banks must accept the old notes three months after the expiration of the deadline.

“Despite this, Sub-sections (1) and (2) of this section of the law, the Bank will have the power, if ordered by the President to do so and after giving sensible notice in that behalf, to call in any of its notes or coins on payment of the face value thereof and any note or coin with respect to which a notice has been given under this Sub-section, shall, on the expiration of the notice, cease to be legal tender, however, subject to section 22 of this Act, shall be redeemed by the Bank on demand,” section 20(3) specifies.

Speaking on this extension, Mr Doguwa stated that the House is not shifting ground unless Mr Emefiele complies with the law.

“This 10-day extension granted for the swap of the old naira notes is not the answer: As a legislative committee with a constitutional mandate of the House, we can only accept total compliance with section 20 sub 3, 4, and 5 of the CBN act.

“Nigeria as a nascent economy and a fledgling democracy must honour the principle of the rule of law. And the House would proceed to sign arrest warrant to compel the CBN Governor to appear before the Ad hoc committee,” he said

Mr Doguwa also said that security agencies and their operations especially at the states level are generally financed via cash advances and direct table payments of allowances to operatives during elections.”

Mr Emefiele dishonoured two invitations of the committee during the week, prompting the legislators to threaten to invoke section 89 of the constitution.

The legislators also postponed their planned recess to resolve the issue over the currency swap.

Content created and supplied by: Inyimanicholas (via 50minds

News )

#Naira #Notes #Deadline #Reps #panel #rejects #days #extension #CBN #comply #lawOld Naira Notes Deadline: Reps panel rejects 10 days extension, says CBN must comply with law Publish on 2023-01-30 18:19:10