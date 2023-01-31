Old naira notes: CBN Governor, Emefiele honours Reps’ invitation

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele is currently seated before the House of Representatives adhoc committee on cashless policy.

Recall that the House invited the Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele and the country’s chief executives of commercial banks last week.

According to the report obtained by Vanguard, Emefiele was unable to attend owing to his travel to Dakar, Senegal, with President Muhammadu Buhari.

In light of this, the House threatened to use the appropriate legal provisions last Thursday during plenary to issue a warrant for the governor’s arrest. The House was insisting that the CBN extend the use of the old N200, N500, and N1000 notes by six months.

However, Emefiele declared on Sunday that the deadline would now be extended to February 10, 2023.

On Tuesday, the Central Bank Governor also complied with the committee’s summons.

Everyone is now seated as the interface is in progress. According to Vanguard report.

