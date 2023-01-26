Old naira notes: APC PCC member, Ali Ali backs national assembly on extension of deadline

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Deputy director, media and publicity of the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Ali Ali has backed the national assembly on the extension of the January 31st deadline for the return of old naira notes.

Recall that the national assembly recently called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to extend the deadline to May 31st.

Sharing his thoughts about the issue on Trust TV, Ali Ali said, “people have said that the CBN should relax the deadline and really I am of the considered opinion that the deadline should be extended.

It is not even about the election that is around the corner, we are looking at the bigger picture. Some of us old enough who witnessed what happened nearly 40 years ago in 1984, a lot of people, then you can even refer to that period as an analogue year, a lot of people were broken by the two weeks window which was not extended. People were sleeping in the banks.

People make references to other places even more developed economies where it takes years for currency to be swapped or exchanged. Take for example, the United Kingdom. You know the tradition of the UK, when the monarch passes away, the picture of the new monarch will be on the currency.

It takes years, two, three years at the most. How much more a third world country still developing where the majority till this moment is grossly underbanked, under branched. Some of the branches if you go to the rural areas are only present in few local governments in some states in the North like Zamfara and Borno.”

