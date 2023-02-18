Old Naira Notes: 10 states ask S-Court to set aside Buhari’s directive

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Determined to validate the use of the old N500 and N1000 banknotes as legal tenders, 10 States of the federation have through their Attorneys-General, filed a fresh process before the Supreme Court to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari’s pronouncement in the broadcast he made last Thursday.

President Buhari had in the said nationwide broadcast, banned the continued use of the two old banknotes that were recently redesigned by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, though he okayed the old N200 banknote to remain a valid legal tender till April 10.

He made the statement just 24 hours after the supreme court postponed further hearings in a lawsuit certain States brought to contest the CBN’s new monetary policy, which they claimed caused significant hardship for citizens and residents within their borders.

Despite the fact that only three northern states—Kogi, Kaduna, and Zamfara—had initially petitioned the Supreme Court to challenge the CBN’s policy and to overturn the initial deadline for the use of the N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes—seven additional states submitted applications and were on February 15 added as co-plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

Lagos, Cross River, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo, Sokoto, and President Buhari’s home state, Katsina, were among the states that the top court allowed to intervene in the case to contest the FG’s judgement.

On the other hand, the states of Edo and Bayelsa supported the FG and the CBN and were subsequently included as co-defendants in the case.

Likewise, the states of Rivers, Kano, and Jigawa filed separate lawsuits to overturn the cash withdrawal restrictions the CBN imposed on businesses and individuals, respectively.

The case was postponed until the following Wednesday by a seven-member panel of the Supreme Court, which had issued an interim order preventing the FG from moving forward with the full implementation of the prohibition on the use of outdated banknotes.

The States are specifically asking for “An order setting aside the directive contained in the Special and Presidential Media Broadcast delivered on Thursday, February 16, 2023, by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (the substantive 1st defendant in this suit) for being an unconstitutional overreach and usurpation of the judicial power of this Court on a matter conspicuous for the media to report on on Saturday” in the application, which was filed on Friday but made available to media on Friday.

Lukundu (

)