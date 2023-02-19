Old Naira: Kaduna, Lagos, Kogi, Seven Other States Ask S’Court To Overrule Buhari

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ten States have filed an application before the Supreme Court seeking the nullification of President Muhammadu Buhari’s pronouncement that only N200 should be re-circulated as legal tender, effectively banning N500 and N1000 notes, according to a report released today by DAILY POST.

It will be recalled that on February 8, the Supreme Court issued an interim order ex parte that the old N200, N500 and N1000 notes remain legal tender in Nigeria pending the determination of the motion on notice, based on the past report.

Photo of the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari

Photo Credit: DAILY POST

More so, in the motion of the ten States filed on Friday the States prayed the Supreme Court to set aside the president’s directive to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) during his Thursday, February 16 national broadcast. The ten States include: Kaduna, Kogi, Zamfara, Ondo, Ekiti, Katsina, Ogun, Cross River, Lagos and Sokoto States, as the matter is expected to be heard on Wednesday, February 22., based on the report.

Furthermore, DAILY POST gathered that the States contended that “the directive is an unconstitutional overreach and usurpation of the judicial power of the Supreme Court as the substantive matter is before the apex court, which on February 8 issued an interim order ex parte that the old N200, N500 and N1000 notes remain legal tender in Nigeria pending the determination of the motion on notice”,

However, Justice John Inyang Okoro that led the five-member panel of the Supreme Court had on Wednesday, February 15 categorised the 10 states opposing the naira redesigning and swap deadline as co-plaintiffs. Meanwhile, the lawyers led by A.J. Owonikoko (SAN) argued that the Supreme Court reaffirmed the ex parte order on February 15.

Similarly, Owonikoko noted that the Federal Government had submitted to the jurisdiction of the court having appeared in the suit, making the matter subjudice, according to the report.

AyandaVO (

)