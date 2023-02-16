Old Naira: I Don’t Believe Vote Buying Will Be Stopped -Wike Says, Reacts After The New Deadline

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike may have reacted shortly after the president, Muhammadu Buhari had addressed Nigerians on the extension of only the 200 Naira old notes, where he noted that the policy may not hinder the buying of votes, as it is also likely been the main argument aimed for the implementation of the policy.

Wike who made this revelation during a media chat in Portharcourt, Rivers state noted that the security agencies likely do not have the strength to be able to cover all areas during elections, as he pointed out that there could still be vote buying in interior or rural areas.

The governor who hinted that there may still be some level of vote buying in the forthcoming elections pointed out that Rivers state for example, has 7,000 polling units, but the entire staff of the EFCC are probably not up to that amount.

He however stressed that the timing was poor, while also lamenting the short period of time which was given, even though the policy may have had good intentions for the benefit of Nigerians.

In his words…”The argument they have made that I think it is political, is that, well, it’s going to stop vote buying, and I have always asked this question, how would you stop vote buying, and where does this vote buying takes place. When security agencies or EFCC say we are going to stop vote buying, what is the strength of EFCC? So, it is impossible, how many of them can go to the rural areas, I don’t believe it will be stopped”

Recall that Muhammadu Buhari had extended the deadline for only the old 200 Naira notes for an additional 60 days, even as he is insistent on the old 500 and 1,000 Naira notes to remain not legal tender.

