This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Old Naira Exchange: Tinubu, El-Rufai, Wike, OPS, others hail injunction

The Supreme Court’s decision prohibiting the Federal Government, the Central Bank of Nigeria, and banks from enforcing the February 10 deadline for the use of outdated naira notes was met with an outpouring of joy yesterday.

Governors chosen on the basis of the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) rescued the nation from “avoidable and deadly political crises,” according to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate.

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers, announced that his state would join the Supreme Court lawsuit brought by the states of Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara.

Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna State, claimed that the decision would allay the pain brought on by the CBN’s “callous” and “myopic” stance.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was asked by the Bank Customers Association of Nigeria (BCAN) to distribute both old and new notes to the economy in accordance with the order.

The three APC governors were praised by Tinubu for taking the initiative to file the lawsuit against the CBN.

The presidential candidate claimed in a statement released by Bayo Onanuga, Director of Media and Publicity for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, that the governors had done a good job on behalf of the unfortunate Nigerians who had to bear the brunt of the badly executed naira redesign strategy.

“I want to commend the bravery of our governors, most especially the Progressive Governors in APC, who intervened to save our nation from avoidable and grave political problems and social unrest that the Central Bank policy on new Naira notes has brought on our nation,” he added.

“Our nation was heading dangerously fast toward political and economic chaos.

But thanks to the Supreme Court’s temporary decision, our nation has been saved from a cliff.

“We thank our Supreme Court Justices for ruling wisely on the side of the people who have been subjected to undue agony and pains since this policy was announced.

“The Federal Government and relevant stakeholders can now sit down and work out a better framework on how to proceed with the new policy without causing any social and economic disruption and inconvenience to our people.

“We may learn from the examples of other nations who successfully and smoothly altered their currencies.

“Those nations allow a considerable amount of time—at least 12 months—to implement the currency transition. They don’t adopt a Fire Brigade strategy like the CBN. According to The Nation.

“We have witnessed how a good policy can suffer from inadequate implementation, leading to unintended issues for the intended beneficiaries.

After seeing the damage the strategy had done to the economy, Wike characterized it as anti-people.

He addressed at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP(Abua/Odual )’s Local Government Area) campaign launch at the County State School, Emilaghan in Central Abua.

The Supreme Court’s decision to prevent the CBN from outlawing the use of old N200, N500, and N1000 notes after February 10, 2023 has been hailed by the governor as a victory for democracy.

He characterized the Supreme Court’s intervention as timely and claimed that certain forces were determined to undermine the current democratic process.

Content created and supplied by: Umaroo1 (via 50minds

News )

#Naira #Exchange #Tinubu #ElRufai #Wike #OPS #hail #injunctionOld Naira Exchange: Tinubu, El-Rufai, Wike, OPS, others hail injunction Publish on 2023-02-09 07:17:06