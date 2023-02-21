Old Naira Deadline: Why Buhari Is Not Obeying Supreme Court Order On Cash Policy According To Amadi

Sam Amadi, a political analyst, criticized state governors for suggesting that President Muhammadu Buhari is violating the Supreme Court’s ruling ordering the CBN to continue using the old notes alongside the new ones.

Amadi emphasized that Nigerians must be aware that the Supreme Court’s temporary injunction against the use of the old naira notes was only in effect from January 15 to February 15.

He said that when the Supreme Court heard the issue on the 15th of February involving the new naira redesign strategy between the federal government and some state governments, it was anticipated that the interim order of the Supreme Court persisted.

Amadi pointed out that during the February 15 court hearing, the Supreme Court did not specifically state that the interim order will continue until February 22, when the case was scheduled to hold again. For that reason, it could be argued that president Muhammadu Buhari’s actions have not violated any ruling or order of the Supreme Court.

