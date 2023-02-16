Old Naira Deadline: What kind of absurd theatre has CBN and Buhari created in Nigeria–Oby Ezekwesili

Dr. Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili, the former minister of education, has used the cash scarce opportunity to criticize President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Godwin Emefiele of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for enabling Nigerians to endure this level of misery due to the lack of Naira in all areas of the nation.

The poor in Nigeria are in great difficulty, according to a tweet Dr. Mrs. Ezekwesili posted on her verified Twitter account, which also revealed that someone camped out at the ATM and only received 2,000 Naira.

She continued by demanding to know what sort of ludicrous theater had been produced as a result of Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, and Buhari’s administration’s egregious incompetence. She encouraged them to fix it immediately as she ended her message.

