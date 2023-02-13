This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Old Naira Deadline: Reactions As President Buhari And CBN Governor, Emefiele Meet Again

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has met with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele at the Presidential Villa Abuja, on Monday.

The CBN governor saw the President in closed doors for the umpteenth time since the naira crisis escalated across the country.

However, the outcome of the meeting is not yet revealed, as soon as the outcome of the revealed, you will surely get the update on the platform, 50minds news.

The news headline has generated mixed reactions among the Facebook users. Kindly read some of the reactions from Nigerians that commented below the news on Facebook:

I pray it brings out good results, because this suffering on top of our money is too much.

They should come out with a welcome change,cos we the citizens are suffering for both new and old naira notes.

Wat was the outcome of the meeting??Are they just meeting for meeting sake or they are meeting for the masses? Meeting without no positive change is not a meeting but “A drink together meeting ‘ Lubish.

The old note is still rampant, they should do something about it..They should just allow the old notes to coexist with the New Notes till the old notes goes into abyss.

Source: Punch Newspaper and Facebook

Content created and supplied by: Number_One (via 50minds

News )

