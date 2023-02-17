Old Naira Deadline: Ireti Kingibe reveals what someone told her when she asked how he got new naira notes

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

While speaking with Channels Television, Ireti Kingibe, a senatorial candidate for the Labour Party from the Federal Capital Territory, said that most Nigerians are finding it difficult to withdraw their money due to the devaluation of the currency. The majority of Nigerians have found it challenging to obtain cash in Abuja and other regions of the country.

She said that someone had recently offered her the new naira notes at a 25% discount. She questioned him about where he obtains the fresh naira bills after taking in his appearance. She discovered that the person obtains it from another source. “Where does the guy who gives you money obtain the money from?” she inquired.

“Madam, there are individuals who have money in here,” he remarked, laughing as he turned to face her. This merely indicates that there are certain individuals who have a significant amount of the new naira notes and are using them for business purposes.

Ireti Kingibe was merely interested as to how the man who tried to give her money had so much cash on hand while some individuals find it so difficult to obtain a single bill.

KINGSIFY (

)