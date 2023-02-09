NEWS

Old Naira Deadline: If The 3 Govs That Went To Court Are From The South East, They Could’ve Been Linked To IPOB – Sani

It trended in the news that the Supreme Court of Nigeria temporarily ruled our the CBN February 10 deadlines to end the validity of the old versions of the banknotes based on an ex parte application filed by three northern states (Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara) being controlled by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reacting to this, former senator and activist, Senator Shehu Sani took to his Twitter handler to say that the result would have been different if the three governors that filed for the suspension of the old naira swap deadline were from south east, as they will be linked to the indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

“If the three Governors that went to Court are from the South East,they could have been linked to Ipob,” he tweeted.

How would react to the statement made by the famous activist? Share your thoughts in the comment section.

