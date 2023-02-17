This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Old Naira Deadline: How Datti-Ahmed Tackled Ganduje Over His Statement Against President Buhari

In the midst of the ongoing controversy surrounding the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) introduction of the naira redesign and cash swap policy, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has come forward to confront Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, the governor of Kano State and a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), over the latter’s disparaging remarks about President Muhammadu Buhari.

It could be recalled that President Buhari received harsh criticism from leaders of the ruling APC, including Ganduje, shortly after insisting on the ban on the use of the old 500 and 1000 naira notes during a national broadcast on Thursday. On Thursday evening, the governor of Kano State addressed the media and referred to President Buhari’s directive that outdated notes cease to be accepted as legal cash as being “invalid.” He continued by telling people to keep using the old naira notes until the Supreme Court ordered them to stop.

Further, Ganduje claimed that Buhari was only trying to destroy the party that had helped him win office because he was leaving after eight years in charge.

But at a global press conference held by the Labour Party on Friday, Datti Baba-Ahmed referred to Ganduje’s outburst as a “act of indiscipline” against the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s authority.

In addition, the Labour Party vice presidential candidate contended that Ganduje has no right to insist on following court orders given his history as governor of Kano, which is littered with allegations of flagrant disregard for court orders. Insisting that Buhari follow the Supreme Court’s decision to temporarily suspend the ban on the use of old naira notes is not something Ganduje is entitled to demand of the president.

In the words of Datti-Ahmed: “We have been more than a little perplexed by the failures we have seen over the past eight years. Nonetheless, it is almost tantamount to treason if an elected governor of a constituent part of a sovereign country gives explicit orders to do anything that is against what is, according to the Constitution, the sole province of the federal government.

Whether you like it or not, Buhari’s administration was duly elected, sworn in, and Nigeria is a sovereign State. Additionally, monetary matters are a sovereign issue. No governor of a state, especially one who has repeatedly failed to implement court orders, has right to challenge the government in anyway”.

