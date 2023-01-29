This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Old naira deadline: House committee calls for the arrest of CBN governor

The 10-day extension of the deadline for exchanging old naira notes that was approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has been rejected by the House of Representatives Adhoc Committee on New Naira Re-Design and Naira Swap Policy.

The previous N200, N500, and N1000 notes could only be exchanged by January 31st, according to the CBN.

But on Sunday, CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele claimed that President Muhammadu buhari had authorized the deadline’s extension until February 10.

The CBN must abide by Section 20 subsections 3, 4, and 5 of the CBN Act; thus, the ad hoc committee, led by Alhassan Ado Doguwa, swiftly denied the extension.

According to the Daily Post, the House of Representatives established the ad hoc committee to investigate the matter during its session on Tuesday in response to the outrage from Nigerians.

The 10-day delay for exchanging the old naira notes is not the answer, according to Doguwa. The only obvious compliance we would accept as a legislative committee with a constitutional mandate from the House is with Section 20 Subsections 3, 4, and 5 of the CBN Act. Nigeria, as a burgeoning economy and budding democracy, must uphold the concept of the rule of law. The House would then approve an arrest warrant to compel the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria to appear before the special committee.

According to him, as chairman, the committee would keep working until the needs of Nigerians were met in compliance with the law.

The extension, according to Doguwa, is only a political ploy to continue misleading Nigerians and aggravate their economic and social conditions. “The governor of the CBN must appear before the committee or risk being detained on the basis of legislative writs signed by the Speaker on Monday,” he added.

He added that the upcoming general elections could be hampered by the policy.

In particular at the state level, he explained, “security organizations and their operations are typically funded through cash advances and direct table payments of allowances to operatives during elections.”

Content created and supplied by: saviour4real (via 50minds

News )

#naira #deadline #House #committee #calls #arrest #CBN #governorOld naira deadline: House committee calls for the arrest of CBN governor Publish on 2023-01-29 18:35:55