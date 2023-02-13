This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Old Naira Deadline: Emefiele Collaborated With A Retired General After Buhari Gave Approval- Source

The shortage of the new naira notes is not just an accident, according to a report that appeared in this morning’s online edition of The Nation Newspaper. Some have urged Nigerians to have patience with the government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), claiming that the shortage of the notes is only a temporary setback and that the benefits, when they materialize, will reenergize the economy.

According to information provided by a reliable source, a retired general who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is responsible for the country’s present Naira shortage and conspired with Godwin Emefiele to ensure that Atiku Abubakar would become the next president. He claimed that Emefiele caved into the General’s plan since he was denied the APC’s nomination.

The source revealed that those responsible for the nation’s current crises are acting out a script because they are determined to take any means necessary to ensure that Atiku Abubakar wins the presidency and do not want Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed.

The source who advised the All Progressives Congress to swiftly put an end to the retired Army officer’s antics claimed that the General, who is skilled in political maneuvering, has listening ears among those close to President Buhari and that Emefiele revealed the development because he was unable to secure an APC ticket.

He said, “One of them was Emefiele, who was alleged to have purchased cars and painted them in APC colors while also having his likeness engraved on them. People who should have known better supported him, including media executives. Some resorted to court in order to get a ruling supporting his eligibility to run for office while serving as CBN governor.

His followers ignored the sound and convincing argument that he was defiling the revered CBN traditions and ideals,” Emefiele collaborated with General, however, when President Buhari read him the riot act and made it clear that he could no longer pursue his presidential aspiration, when he was unable to obtain it”.

Source: The Nations Newspaper

Content created and supplied by: HealthTourist (via 50minds

News )

#Naira #Deadline #Emefiele #Collaborated #Retired #General #Buhari #Gave #Approval #SourceOld Naira Deadline: Emefiele Collaborated With A Retired General After Buhari Gave Approval- Source Publish on 2023-02-13 22:15:14