Old Naira Deadline: Chuks Akunna Reveals Reason Behind Buhari’s Meeting With Tinubu On Wednesday

Veteran journalist and public affairs analyst Chuks Akunna has come forward to discuss what happened between President Muhammadu Buhari and the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, when the latter was invited by the former to the Aso Rock Villa on Wednesday. This comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding the president’s comments regarding the contentious naira redesign/cash swap policy introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Speaking about the protests caused by the policy that rocked various parts of the nation a few days ago, Akunna, who was a guest on Africa Independent Television’s “Kaakaki” program on Friday, claimed that soon after the protests started, Buhari summoned Tinubu to the Villa to call him and other APC members to order concerning their negative remarks on CBN policy. The President reportedly assured the former governor of Lagos that he would not change his attitude on the matter, a statement that was further reiterated in his countrywide address the following day.

“I want to say that there is more going on than what is initially apparent. Even though it is Friday, you may remember that the protests peaked on Wednesday. These were the tense demonstrations that broke out last week before picking up on Wednesday. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and President Muhammadu Buhari met that same Wednesday. After that, the President spoke to Nigerians yesterday morning. Furthermore, as you can see from his speech, he demonstrated that nothing has changed and that he hasn’t revised his position. So How come those protest disappeared.

It is up to journalists to report on what happened during President Buhari’s meeting with Tinubu in the Villa. Since I work as a journalist, I have sources. Bola Ahmed Tinubu was warned to hold his tongue by President Muhammadu Buhari, according to reliable sources. The President is considered to be the person in the nation with the best intelligence, according to reports from the intelligence community. All of our security organizations report to him. Hence, it is not necessary for a sorcerer to inform us that specific politicians are funding these protests”.

