Old Naira crisis: Reps reject CBN’s 10-day deadline extension

The House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee on new naira re-design and naira swap policy has rejected the 10-day extension granted by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, for the exchange of old notes.

The deadline for exchanging the old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes was January 31 according to the CBN.

“President Muhammadu buhari approved the deadline extension to February 10,” according to CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele, who made the announcement on Sunday.

The Ad Hoc Committee, “which was convened quickly and was presided over by the leader of the House, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, rejected the extension and insisted that the CBN must adhere to sections 20 sub 3, 4, and 5 of the CBN act.”

During its Tuesday meeting, “the House established the ad hoc committee to look into the matter in response to Nigerians’ protest.”

“The 10-day delay for the exchange of the old naira notes is not the solution,” stated Doguwa.

“We, as a legislative committee with a constitutional mandate from the House, would only accept strict adherence to section 20 subparagraphs 3, 4, and 5 of the CBN Act, and nothing else.”

“Nigeria must uphold the rule of law principle since it is a developing economy and a young democracy.”

Additionally, “the House would proceed with signing an arrest warrant to compel the CBN Governor to come before the special committee.”

