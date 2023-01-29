This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Old Naira Crisis: Our wives selling roasted corn, carrots most affected — Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for president, stated on Sunday that “our wives” who sell garden eggs, carrots, and roasted corn were most impacted by the necessity to switch to the new Naira notes.”

When Tinubu brought his campaign to Benin City, Edo State, he made this statement. There, “he held a town hall meeting with political figures, members of various social groups, and industry experts.”

“He gave a presentation of his plans and requested support for his party in all elections starting on February 25.”

At the palace of the Oba of Benin, “Tinubu praised President Muhammadu buhari for agreeing to the deadline extension in the presence of His Majesty, Oba Ewuare II and traditional leaders from the Edo Central and Edo North senatorial districts.”

He claimed that, “his tardiness for the meeting was caused in part by requests for an extension.”

In addition, “he pledged to fight for the return of the artifacts that had been taken from the City. If he wins, he also plans to explore the abundant mineral resources in Edo State, particularly gas, with the goal of exporting it to Europe.”

“My coming late is not intentional, it is due to the national politics,” he claimed.

“Some of our cousins and our spouses sell garden eggs, carrots, and roasted maize because they are short on cash and need naira.

“In the process, if Naira is canceled in the current state and we don’t step in to stop it, we have failed in our obligations.

“This has been going on for three or four days, and then suddenly

Content created and supplied by: Bestnewswriter2022 (via 50minds

News )

#Naira #Crisis #wives #selling #roasted #corn #carrots #affected #TinubuOld Naira Crisis: Our wives selling roasted corn, carrots most affected — Tinubu Publish on 2023-01-29 22:37:08