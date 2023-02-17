This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Old Naira: APC NWC summons State Govs

Governors chosen on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, have been called to an urgent meeting.

A brief message contained the invitation to the emergency meeting.

Announcement of meeting of All Progressives Congress (APC) governors with the national chairman of the party was the title of a statement issued by the ruling party and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Felix Morka.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, His Excellency Senator Abdullahi Adamu, invited state party governors to an urgent meeting on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the National Secretariat, Abuja, according to the statement.

After the Central Bank of Nigeria’s announcement of a new cash policy, the ruling APC is currently experiencing an internal crisis (CBN).

The domestic issue worsened on Thursday when President Muhammadu Buhari informed Nigerians through a national broadcast that the old 500- and 1,000-naira notes were no longer lawful cash in defiance of a Supreme Court interim order.

In what many observers view as treason, Kaduna and Kano State governors Nasir El-Rufai and Abdullahi Ganduje, both members of the ruling party, urged their residents to disregard Buhari’s order out of resentment.

