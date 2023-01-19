Olanipekun warns lawmakers that giving INEC absolute authority is harmful.

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, a renowned lawyer, has spoken out against Section 65 of the Electoral Act, calling it “a very hazardous act in our electoral system” since it gives the Chief Returning Officer of INEC the authority to return and reconsider his judgment.

“To me, [it is] a very risky part, so new in the sense that here you have a clause that enables a returning officer, after returning, to reconsider his judgment within a period of seven days,” Olanipekun said.

The law firm’s position is clear: “The returning officer is not a court of law, a tribunal, and is not empowered with competence to exercise quasi-decision or to acquire jurisdiction over any subject that is judicial in character.”

When Olanipekun visited Governor Biodun Oyebanji privately in his office in Ado Ekiti yesterday, he made the same comments.

“That provision of the Electoral Act [is] allowing a returning officer, and by extension, INEC, the ability to do and undo,” as stated by the previous president of the NBA.

He noted that he had never seen anything like this in any prior election legislation or in the electoral acts of any other nation.

It is perilous to the democracy, he said, “when you now invest in a returning officer of INEC with the capacity to do and undo, the authority to return and reconsider his judgment.”

When pressed for clarification, he said, “The Chief Returning Officer is the Chairman of INEC, which means you can return someone as President today, and tomorrow, when there are agitations here and there, he may withdraw his decision, saying, “I am revising myself and am now returning somebody else.”

Chief Olanipekun expressed his utter amazement that the National Assembly had to include such a provision in the Electoral Act before sending it to Mr. President for signature.

He encouraged legislators to reconsider keeping the provision in place and urged political parties in particular to “shine their eyes” on INEC and the returning officers in particular to ensure that nothing untoward occurs to any party or candidate.

