Olanipekun Urges The Court To Consider Only Tinubu And Atiku For A Rerun, If The Election Is Nulled.

The current situation at the Presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja revolves around the contested outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku Abubakar and Mr. Peter Obi are seeking the court’s intervention to overturn Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory. Both parties have submitted their final written statements.

According to ThisDay paper, Tinubu’s legal representative, Wole Olanipekun, argued in his final submission that Mr. Obi failed to provide enough evidence to support their claims.

Olanipekun urged the court to consider only Tinubu and Atiku for a rerun if the election outcome is invalidated.

Tinubu’s final written address states that in the unlikely event of the election being invalidated, the only candidates allowed to compete in any subsequent election should be the second respondent.

He claimed that it’s the PDP candidate who secured the second-highest number of votes in 19 states, surpassing the first petitioner’s 16 states, and obtaining 6,984,520 votes compared to the first petitioner’s 6,101,533 votes.

