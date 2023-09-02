Olabode George reveals the first mistake he noticed in Tinubu’s administration

According to a news that was published by The Nigerian Tribune paper Online this morning, it was reported that the former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, while speaking with The Nigerian Tribune correspondent, has revealed the first mistake President Bola Ahmed Tinubu made in his administration.

During the interview, Olabode George was told that if he was going to assess the government at the centre, how would you rate it?

While he was talking, he said, “I have mentioned several times that this journey will take a long time. To explain it technically, there are 24 hours in a day, and we have four years ahead of us. So if you multiply 24 hours by 365 days and then by 4 years, you will see just how many hours the President will spend in office. It is a long-term commitment, and we are only at the beginning.”

“The first mistake he made was, I would not hide myself. Teach me how to fish, rather than be giving me fish to eat. The first mistake made was the N5 billion given to every state as paliatives. To do what ? What is the population of Lagos State ? About 22 million, we got N5 billion. Bayelsa State is less than 2 million in population, it got N5 billion. Kano State is also a heavily populated state, it got N5 billion. Jigawa State, next door neighbour, it got also N5 billion. Is that justifiable ?”

Further talking, he said, “Kwara State also got N5 billion, what is the population of Kwara State ? You remember, there was something that I saw when they were giving them rice and just one “mudu” to one family, would you be giving that N5 billion everyday ? The mess in the financial sector is shambolic, and also heart wrentching.

I feel absolutely mortified, beyond words that that happened. Where is our reserve ? If you do not have enough reserve, how do you support your currency ? What is going on ? Those leakages, is it true about this oil subsidy scam ? What are the facts behind this story ?

George continuing said, “When you hear various stories, it can be confusing, especially when it comes to lies and misinformation. There have been reports of mismanagement in the foreign exchange market, where the value of the dollar seemed to vary depending on who you knew. This affects everyone, because it’s not a private matter. It involves money that belongs to all Nigerians. We need transparency to understand what is really happening and avoid repeating past mistakes. We cannot rely on one person to fix everything. It is a collective effort.”

