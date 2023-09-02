Olabanjo Alexander Ogunji: Nigerian Striker Scores In Riga FC Home Defeat

Nigerian striker, Olabanjo Alexander Ogunji, added to his goal tally in the current Latn Virslīga season as he recorded a goal in Riga FC disappointing home defeat to FK Jelgava.

The Nigerian forward alongside his fellow compatriot, Taiwo who joined in the concluded transfer window has been handful for their side as they continue to show off class in back to back games.

Journing from Nigerian based side, Real Sapphire, Olabanjo Alexander Ogunji has continued to stand out since arriving in the Latn Virslīga as his exploits with other Clubsides earned him a transfer to Riga FC and has continued to settle in his new home scoring when matter most for the team.

Hoping to stretch it’s lead on the log, Riga Football Club looked forward to push aside its Matchday (28) opponent’s when they face FK Jelgava at home.

FK Jelgava were faced with a big task haven been fixed to lock horns with Riga Football Club away from home.

A goal galore it Wass in the first half of the fixture with thee visitors, FK Jelgava outscoring host Riga Football Club to claim a 2-5 scoreline at half time with its Nigerian import, Victor Osuagwu scoring at the 21st minute.

Riga Football Club attempts into the second yeilded no results as the game end on a 3-5 scoreline at full time

