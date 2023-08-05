Okutepa Shares Video Of Ghanaian Opposition Leader Saying Democracy That Fails The People Is Useless
Jibrin Samuel Okutepa, one of the legal representatives still representing the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi at the presidential election petition court case in Abuja has shared a video which has the Ghanaian Opposition Leader speaking about the current Millitary takeover in Niger and the decision of the Economic Community Of West Africa State, ECOWAS, to use millitary intervention
The report of the millitary take over is no new again as there have been many conversations on the issue
Okutepa, took to his official Twitter page on Saturday to share the clip of the Ghanaian Opposition Leader tackling the leaders of ECOWAS for trying to use millitary force
In the video, the Ghanaian Opposition Leader sad that Democracy that fails to serve the People and also deliver what the people want is useless
He said he is not in support of the use of millitary intervention in Niger Republic
Okutepa wrote after posting the video ” Ghanaian Opposition Leader kicks against ECOWAS leaders”
