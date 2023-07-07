Okutepa San Expresses Concerns Over Nigeria’s Democratic Growth and Development

Samuel Okutepa San, a prominent Nigerian lawyer and activist, recently expressed his concern about the state of Nigeria’s democracy in a tweet. He criticized individuals who support the misconduct of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and expressed sympathy for his country. According to San, the failure to upload polling unit results on the IRev platform should not have an impact on the electoral outcome, which raises questions about why INEC made it mandatory. He emphasized that supporting wrongdoing and justifying it out of personal benefit has hindered the growth and development of Nigerian democracy, allowing darkness to overpower light in the nation.

San further lamented Nigeria’s inability to progress when its citizens endorse evil deeds for personal gain. He warned that those who support such evils while abusing their freedom will eventually face the consequences of their actions. He called for a common standard of conduct, emphasizing that building a credible democracy through falsehood and squandering vast amounts of money is unsustainable.

The lawyer’s statements highlight the urgent need for accountability and transparency in Nigeria’s electoral processes. Many citizens share his concerns and hope that his words will inspire a collective push for positive change and the establishment of a fair and just democratic system in the country.

