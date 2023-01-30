NEWS

Okowa’s Aide, Ovie Success Reacts As Picture Of Tinubu Supporter Queueing For Fuel Surfaces

As the race for the presidency continues to heat up across Nigeria’s political landscape, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ossai Ovie Success has come out to share his thoughts on people who are supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) despite the economic hardship occasioned by the biting fuel scarcity.

Taking to his verified Facebook page a fee minutes ago, Ovie, who is the Special Adviser to the Special Adviser to Delta State Government on media, shared a picture of a man wearing a shirt with the inscription “I Stand With Tinubu” queueing at a petrol station waiting and looking for fuel to buy.

Captioning the photograph, Ovie accused the man and many others like him of not meaning well for Nigeria because he supports the APC amid the economic hardship that has befallen the country under the ruling party.

The PDP chieftain wrote; “People like this don’t want the best for Nigeria. They are lovers of poverty and pains. This man was spotted at one fuel station, in a queue experiencing the same ‘shege banza’ with us.”

