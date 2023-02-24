Okowa Should Not Be Voted Because He Has Not Fixed Many Things In Delta— Omo-Agege

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The People of Delta State should not vote for Okowa, the vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar, according to Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, the Deputy President of the Senate, who has given reasons in less than two days before the presidential election.

He cited a few justifications as to why Delta shouldn’t support Okowa:

Okowa failed to repair the Effurun-Sapele Road from the Effurun Roundabout to the Enerhen Junction for eight years.

Okowa failed to repair Udu Road from Express Junction for eight years.

Okowa failed to repair Enerhen Road from the Enerhen Motel to the former Okorodudu Motors Junction for eight years.

Okowa struggled for eight years to repair PTI Road in Effurun.

Okowa failed to repair Jakpa Road for eight years.

Okowa struggled to repair the old Airport Road for eight years.

Okowa failed to repair the Ekpan-NNPC Housing Complex Road for eight years.

Refinery Road remained broken for eight years under Okowa.

Agadaga Road, which connects Jakpa Road and Refinery Road, was unfixable for eight years by Okowa.

Okowa tried unsuccessfully to fix Effurun’s Uti Street for eight years.

Okowa failed to repair the Okito-Sokoh Estate Road in Effurun for eight years.

Okowa failed to repair Okoloba Road in Effurun for eight years.

Okowa tried for eight years but failed to repair Aka Avenue in Effurun.

Nnewi Street off Refinery Road in Effurun remained broken for eight years despite Okowa’s best efforts.

Okowa failed to repair Orumarho Street in Effurun for eight years.

Okowa tried for eight years but failed to repair Osubi-Eku Road.

Okowa failed to repair Ovu-Okpara-Isiokolo-Kokori Road for eight years.

Okowa tried to fix the Afiesere-Ofuoma-Odovie-Isiokolo Road for eight years without success.

Sen. Omo-Agege represents the Delta Central Senatorial District in the Senate, which includes the majority of the locations he cited.

