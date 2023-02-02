Okowa Reiterates The Government’s Intention To Empower Deltans.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has reiterated his administration’s commitment to empowering Deltans to be productive and self-sufficient.

He made this statement on Tuesday during a ceremony held at the PTI Conference Centre in Warri, for 173 graduates of the third batch of the Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Skills Academy.

He urged them to enter the business world with focus and a tenacious determination to succeed at the event, during which they distributed business starter packs to the 173 individuals with additional N200,000 for each person to support them in setting up theirs.

Ovie Agas, his representative and Chief of Staff, said: Human capital development is one of his most important programs, and his campaign promises prosperity for all. The public sector cannot accommodate all of them, and as responsible parents, we will not permit our children to wander the streets looking for work. We established the Jobs and Wealth Creation Office as a result.

