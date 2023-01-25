Okowa Organizes A Special Night Party For Atiku Abubakar And His Wife, Amina In Asaba (Photos)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Governor of Delta State and also the Vice Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Ifeanyi Okowa has taken to his official instagram timeline to share some pictures of himself together with the Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, his wife and other PDP Presidential campaign team.

Following the post of Ifeanyi Okowa on Instagram, he Organized a special Night Party for Atiku Abubakar and his beautiful wife, Amina Titi Atiku Abubakar in Asaba, Delta State. Take a look at the Screenshot evidence of Okowa’s post on Instagram below.

Credit: Ifeanyi Okowa/ Instagram.

Ifeanyi Okowa shared the pictures from the event with a caption that says; “Last night, we paused to reflect on our journey so far at a close-knit banquet in honour of our Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar”

It was indeed a great Night Party, Atiku Abubakar in his appreciation speech said, Delta State is one of the few State in Nigeria that are blessed with a hard-working and dedicated Governor.

