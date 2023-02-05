Okowa Meets With The Association Of Southeast Past Presidents Ahead Of 2023 Election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Upcoming General Election this year has made all the presidential and Governorship Candidates to be very Busy seeking for people’s support and loyalty. The Vice Presidential candidate of the people’s Democratic party, Ifeanyi Okowa shared some pictures as he meets with the Association of the Southeast past Presidents. The Association Has Endorsed Atiku as their next President.

Okowa shared the pictures and he said; “I am grateful to the Association of South-East Past Presidents-General (ASEPP) for endorsing our Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, today in Enugu. It was an honour to meet these distinguished leaders and join forces with them in our efforts to Recover Nigeria and bring Power To The People”

Actually, it is not easy to mobilize across the 36 States in Nigeria, some of the Politicians deserved some Credit.

