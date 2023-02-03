Okowa I Give You 5 Months To Give Account Of The N250B Loan You Took From Federal Government–Edwin Clark

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On Thursday, Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa came under fire from elder statesman and First Republic Federal Commissioner for Information Chief Edwin Clark, who prayed that he would not be successful in his bid for the vice presidency.

A deadline of May 29 was also set by Clark for Okowa to account for the N250 billion 13 percent derivation fund that he received from the Federal Government and that River State Governor Nyesom Wike had revealed. Otherwise, Okowa would face legal actions.

The First Republic Federal Commissioner also called on Senator Ifeanyi Okowa to immediately stepdown as Atiku’s Vice presidential candidate or if possible should quit the race. He also prayed that for Okowa not to succeed in his ambition to be vice-president.

Source: Punch papers

