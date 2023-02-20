Okowa Gave Us N2M Each And 250 APC Ward Chairmen Are Prepaid To Join PDP To Work For Atiku – Source

According to Sahara Reporters, A few ward chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta state are rumoured to have raised N2 million each to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) less than six days before the February 25, 2023, general elections, SaharaReporters has learned. Ifeanyi Okowa, the PDP vice presidential candidate and governor of the state, allegedly bribed the APC ward chairmen in each of the 25 local government councils N2 million apiece to persuade them to join the PDP.

However, it was learned that Ovie Omo-Agege, the state’s APC governorship candidate and deputy senate president, was unable to look after the welfare of his party members, who have been complaining about alleged neglect ever since taking office, and that this is why the resignations, which are being done in secret.

An APC ward chairperson who spoke to SaharaReporters on the condition of anonymity stated that they were each given N2 million and that their resignation papers were ready to be submitted in the days leading up to the general elections. We have around 250 APC ward chairmen who have filed their resignation letters to leave the APC and join the PDP throughout the 25 local government councils in the state, but I do not want my name to be revealed.

Content created and supplied by: Biom7 (via 50minds

News )

