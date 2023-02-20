This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Okowa Gave Us N2M Each And 250 APC Chairmen Have Prepared To Defect To PDP To Work For Atiku -Source

According to a news that was published by the Sahara Reporters online this afternoon, it was reported that some ward chairmen of the Delta state All Progressives Congress (APC) are said to have collected N2 million each to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of this weekend’s poll, to work against the presidency of Bola Tinubu, APC presidential candidate.

It was reported that one of the APC ward chairmen, who doesn’t want his name to appear online leaked the secret out, as he said that all of them have made up their mind and they’ve prepared their resignation letters to be submitted very soon. The source also said that the N2 million each was allegedly paid by the state governor and PDP vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa to woo them across the 25 local government councils to join the PDP.

The source said, “Please I don’t want my name to be mentioned but truth be told, we are over 250 APC ward chairmen across the 25 local government councils in the state who have prepared their resignation letters to dump the APC and join the PDP. We have met with the state government and concluded all necessary arrangements to join the PDP but we agreed not to make noise about it”. “Okowa gave us N2M each and 250 APC chairmen have prepared to defect to PDP to work for Atiku”.

He continued, “This is a deal that is already sealed and delivered. Since we were handpicked into the position by the APC governorship candidate and the deputy senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege, we have not seen or received any good from him monetary wise”.

The source also added that he decided to make the secret known because their secret meeting with the state government leaked and Omo-Agege and leadership of the party in the state have been running up and down to see how to stop their move from the party

Content created and supplied by: Garbxtpen (via 50minds

News )

#Okowa #Gave #N2M #APC #Chairmen #Prepared #Defect #PDP #Work #Atiku #SourceOkowa Gave Us N2M Each And 250 APC Chairmen Have Prepared To Defect To PDP To Work For Atiku -Source Publish on 2023-02-20 15:07:07