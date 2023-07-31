Okowa Faced Me With A Gun Through His ADC To Stop Me From Participating in the Process—Gbagi

During an interview with Arise , Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi stated that Ifeanyi Okowa, the immediate past governor of Delta State, faced him with a gun through his ADC to stop him from participating in the election process. He revealed that Okowa was totally rejected by the Urhobo people before he came into power, and as a result, they came to him to allow him to become the governor of the state.

He added that he left the party to join the SDP because he could not allow any man to stop his dream of becoming governor of the state.

According to him, “Quite sadly, when Okowa, who just finished, came into power or was to come into power, he was totally rejected by the Urhobo people, who are majorities in the state. Incidentally, it was on this seat here that he came and spoke to me in my house here in Okidigbo to allow him to do what he needed to do to be a governor, which I did. I thought that all he needed was honesty, probity, transparent behaviour, and no questions. As God has it, everybody has come to say that is the case. He played me out and then lied to me in all manners. I don’t believe his stepfather, Okowa, lied to me, and what happened happened when he faced me with a gun through his ADC to stop me from participating in the process, so I had no option but to allow any man, not one that is in the nature of Ifeanyi Okowa, to stop my future and my dream. That was what led to my going out of the party to the SDP to seek election and ask the people to decide.”

Video credit: Arise (2:25)

