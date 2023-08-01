Okowa Faced Me With A Gun Through His ADC To Stop Me From Participating in the Process—Gbagi

He joined the SDP (Social Democratic Party) to pursue his dream of becoming the governor of the state. Gbagi emphasized that he could not allow anyone, especially someone with Okowa’s nature, to hinder his future and aspirations. He firmly stood by his decision to move forward and let the people decide his fate through the electoral process.

In a recent interview with Arise , Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi made some startling revelations about his interactions with Ifeanyi Okowa, the former governor of Delta State. According to Gbagi, Okowa was initially rejected by the Urhobo people, who form a significant majority in the state. Despite this, Okowa approached Gbagi at his residence in Okidigbo, seeking support to become governor. Gbagi agreed, believing that Okowa only needed honesty, transparency, and integrity to succeed.

However, Gbagi claimed that Okowa betrayed his trust and deceived him in various ways. He expressed his disappointment, stating that he does not believe Okowa’s stepfather, suggesting that Okowa’s actions were against his principles. Shockingly, Gbagi disclosed that Okowa’s team once confronted him with a gun, wielded by his ADC, in an attempt to prevent him from participating in the election process. Feeling cornered, Gbagi felt compelled to leave the party and seek his political ambitions elsewhere.

