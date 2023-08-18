NEWS

Okonkwo Tackles Tinubu’s Govt For Not Swearing In Ministers Since Their Portfolios Were Allocated

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read

The spokesperson for the Labour Party Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Kenneth Okonkwo, has tackled President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for not swearing in the Ministers since after they were allocated their portfolios.

Kenneth Okonkwo who is also a member of the Peter Obi legal team hinted that in a depressed economy like Nigeria’s, the Ministers should have been sworn in so they can hit the ground running. He described the present government as lethargic and said that it needs attention.

In the statement he released his official Twitter handle on Friday, August 18, 2023, Okonkwo said – “God forbid! This is the most lethargic regime on earth. How can a government in a depressed economy that should be up and doing allocate portfolios to ministers, and for more than 48 hours has not sworn them in?

“This is no longer a laughing matter. This regime needs both medical and spiritual attention. Every Nigerian must join this quest for a new Nigeria.”

About two days ago, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu released the list of portfolios for the ministerial nominees that were screened and confirmed by the Senate.

Although some of the portfolios that were allocated to the ministers have continued to generate mixed reactions from members of the public, many are waiting to see how these ministers will perform in their new tasks.

