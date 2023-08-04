Okonkwo Reacts To A Video Of Obi’s Lawyer, Uzoukwu, Saying LP Is The Only Party That Won 25% In FCT

In reaction to a video featuring Mr Livy Uzoukwu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and the main legal representative for Mr Peter Obi, claiming that the Labour Party is the only political party to secure 25% or more of the vote in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Abuja, while the other parties lagged behind in second and third place, Mr Kenneth Okonkwo, a well-known Nollywood actor and prominent member of the Labour Party, has issued a response. Mr Okonkwo conveyed that their trust lies solely in God, and they will continue to pray and remain hopeful that ultimately, God’s will shall prevail and their rightful authority will be reinstated.

According to Kenneth Okonkwo, He Wrote:

