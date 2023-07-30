Okonkwo Reacts After Seeing Nigerians Fans At The Women World Cup Singing Obi’s Name After Victory

Kenneth Okonkwo, a lawyer and spokesperson for the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, expressed his reaction upon seeing a video of Nigerian fans at the ongoing women’s world cup chanting the name of Peter Gregory Obi, a presidential aspirant from the Labour Party, following the Super Falcons’ victory against Australia. The match ended in a thrilling 3-2 win for Nigeria, placing them at the top of their group stage.

The elated supporters, captured in the video, celebrated the triumph by joyfully singing “Obi Kekerenke” while dancing and displaying a strong sense of unity. Okonkwo acknowledged the enthusiasm and spirit of oneness demonstrated by the fans and saw it as a clear indication that Nigerians will never tire of celebrating their beloved “people’s president.”

The victorious match itself was no longer a surprise, as the news had already spread that the Super Falcons had defeated their opponents in the group stage match a few days prior. The team’s outstanding performance and subsequent top-ranking position in the group further fueled the excitement and pride among Nigerian fans.

The video of the jubilant celebration showcased the impact and popularity of Peter Gregory Obi, the former governor of Anambra state, among Nigerians. His name being chanted by passionate supporters at a sporting event demonstrated the strong following he had gained, especially within the Labour Party.

Overall, the video of Nigerian fans celebrating the Super Falcons’ victory with chants of “Obi Kekerenke” served as a symbol of the nation’s enduring admiration for Peter Gregory Obi, who was seen as a promising presidential aspirant and a unifying figure in the country. The display of support and unity from the fans further highlighted the sense of pride and hope Nigerians held for their future leader.

