Okonkwo Reacts After Chinyere Said She Regrets Joining LP & Also Working For Obi During The Election

A chieftain of the labour party and one of the spokespersons of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, Kenneth Okonkwo has reacted after Rtd Col Chinyere Obi said she regrets joining the labour party and also working for the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi in the last presidential election

Recall that Chinyere Obi in a recent interview with PUNCH CORRESPONDENCE revealed all that she went through while trying to guide Peter obi’s vote in the just concluded election

She said she was shot and was left with her fate. She said she tried reaching some Chieftains in the labour party for help but none of them considered helping her. She said she regrets joining the labour party and also regrets working for the former governor of Anambra state

Okonkwo has now reacted after he took to his official Twitter page to respond to her

Okonkwo confirmed that he was with her at an event that the Obidient movement organized to celebrate the birthday of Peter obi a few days ago and they spoke about some communication mix up

