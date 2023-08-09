Okiki Afolayan Pens Down Heartwarming Note to his Wife, Bimbo Afolayan as she Marks a New Age

Nollywood movie producer, Okiki has penned down a heartwarming note to his wife, Bimbo Afolayan as she marks her birthday today, 9th August 2023.

In an extensive and heartfelt post shared on his Instagram page, the renowned filmmaker expressed his profound love and devotion for his wife. He eloquently conveyed that his wife is not only his present joy but also his future companion.

Furthermore, the moviemaker highlighted that the presence of his wife in his life has bestowed upon him an abundance of blessings, making him acutely aware of the sheer fortune he possesses in sharing his life’s journey with her. As a loving father to their child, he took a moment to express gratitude for the myriad ways in which his wife has enriched his life, emphasizing her significant contribution.

In a poignant gesture, he extended his heartfelt appreciation to his wife for the profound positive impact she has made, acknowledging her role as a source of warmth and happiness. He offered a heartfelt prayer, invoking the divine to continue filming her life with moments of joy, contentment, and delight.

