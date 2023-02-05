Okey Ahiwe Wins Abia PDP Governorship Primary

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Okey Ahiwe has won Abia PDP Governorship Primary.

NewsOnline reports that the immediate past Chief of Staff to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Chief Okey Ahiwe has won the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship primary election in the State.

The election became necessary follow ing the demise of Prof. Uche Ikonne who was to fly the party’s flag in the 2023 general election.

The Chairman of the PDP Primary Election Committee, Governor Godwin Obaseki announced the results as follows:

Total vote cast 516

Chief Okey Ahiwe 469

Rt Hon Ude Oko Chukwu 12 Votes

Don Lulu 12 Votes

Samson Orji 11

More to come…

Related