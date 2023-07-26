Okere Kingdom Nnamdi Asks President Tinubu To Sack Yusuf Magaji

Okere Kingdom Nnamdi, a Nigerian lawyer and human rights activist, in an interview with the press that was captured by Arise Television on their official YouTube channel, has asked the president of the federal republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to sack the Director General of the State Security Service, Mr. Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

The lawyer, when talking about what ensued in court between the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) over the re-arrest of the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, said that Magaji cannot give an order to counter the court, which had ordered that the embattled suspended Emefiele be moved to the Custody of the NCS.

He continued, saying that “Magaji is not established by himself but rather by a piece of legislation”.

He ended up saying, “Tinubu, sack this man; he will give your government a bad image”. He has started with Lawlessness. “Look at the way that an officer of the NCS was handled. Is that what we should continue to experience in this country? We will continue to talk. Bichi is bringing disorder by not following the orders of the judicial system”.

Watch the video from 11:31–13:52.

