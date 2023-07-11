Oil Theft: They Converted The Ship Into Its Nefarious Act & Changed The Name To Tura 2—Capt Enisuouh

Following the interception of a suspicious vessel with a Cargo of Crude oil on boardby the Tantita Security Service, Captain Warredi Enisuouh revealed that the owners of the ship converted it into a nefarious act and changed the name to Tura 2 after its first arrest. He revealed the ship was formerly known as Ali Riza Bey and stole crude oil from Nigeria for other countries.

Captain Warredi Enisuouh added that the ship has no documentation with Nigeria, pointing out that they’ve turned it upside down. He also revealed that they were able to get hold of the ship with the help of the military.

According to him, “It started life as Ali Riza Bey registered in Togo. That didn’t change, but what has changed is the fact that the moment after his first arrest, they converted it into its nefarious act and changed the name to Tura 2, and from there, it started evading capture. It’s been evading capture for a long time, and the Tura 2, so far so good, does not have any documentation regarding Nigeria within the ship. We’ve turned the ship upside down, and there’s no document showing that it was registered in Nigeria. So that has been the situation, and naturally, these ships are very difficult to catch. Not very many countries in the world have the capacity to do so, but fortunately Nigeria’s got that capacity. “

Video Credit: Arise (12:37)

