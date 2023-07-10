Oil Theft: ‘There Is A Suspect Here But The Military Men Will Not Allow Him To Speak Up’ – Ovieteme George

The Nigerian Military alongside the Tantita Security Network has intercepted an Oil vessel that is responsible for oil theft through the oil wells in the Niger Delta. In a report by Arise Tv news, one of Arise Tv correspondents, Ovieteme George alleged that there is a suspect who has an idea about how the vessels work in the sea. He however noted that for some unknown reasons, the Miltary has refused to allow the Suspect to speak to the Press. According to him, the Vessel has been responsible for the massive Oil theft around the Niger Delta for many years.

He said, ”We have a situation here, information appears to be coming in short supply. There is a suspect here but the military men will not allow him to speak up. They want to go through the protocols that might potentially impede information. We believe that we can still get to hear from him. He gave us a bit of information that is quite strong but it is safer for him to speak to the Press. The Pressmen are waiting because that is the man that has the Vital information about this vessel.”

[Start From 8:51]



