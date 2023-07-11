Oil Theft: ‘I Feel Bad Because My Family Will Be Disappointed In Me But I Believe God’ – Suspect

The Nigerian Military alongside the Tantita Security Network intercepted an Oil vessel that is responsible for oil theft through the oil wells in the Niger Delta. A prime suspect who was identified as Odubiyi Samson has alleged that their mission was not relayed to them by the man who had chartered the vessel. He said to the pressmen that he feels sad because his family would be disappointed watching him in such a situation on television. According to him, he and his men didn’t know that they were coming to load oil from the Niger Delta oil wells.

He said, ‘On our way going to our position of anchor, the Tantita security arrested us. I have been on this vessel as a Captain since last year. This is my first voyage, I have not done this before. I didn’t know that we were coming to load crude oil. A Chartered chartered my vessel and I only know his name as Uwa. I have twelve people with me in the vessel, 11 Nigerians and one Ghanaian. I feel bad because my family will be disappointed in me. But I believe God will take me out of this.”

[Start From 2:44]

TO WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Oxygen (

)