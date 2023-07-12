Oil Theft: ‘I Feel Bad Because My Family Will Be Disappointed In Me But I Believe God’ – Suspect

The Tantita Security Network, in collaboration with the Nigerian Military, intercepted an oil vessel involved in the illegal extraction of oil from the Niger Delta wells. A primary suspect, Odubiyi Samson, claimed that they had not been informed about their mission by the individual who chartered the vessel. Speaking to the media, he expressed his sorrow, knowing that his family would be disheartened to see him in such a predicament on television. According to Samson, neither he nor his crew were aware that they were being sent to load oil from the Niger Delta wells.

“In the process of reaching our designated anchoring position, the Tantita Security apprehended us,” Samson recounted. “I have been serving as the vessel’s captain since last year, and this is my inaugural voyage. I have never engaged in such activities before, and I was unaware that we were being dispatched to collect crude oil. A person named Uwa chartered my vessel, but I have no further information about him. There are twelve individuals on board, comprising eleven Nigerians and one Ghanaian. I feel bad because my family will be disappointed in me. But I believe God will take me out of this.”

Click on the link below and watch the video starting from 2:44 minutes mark.

Dear valued readers, we invite you to share your thoughts on this matter by leaving your comments in the section below. Your opinions and perspectives are important to us. Additionally, make sure to follow us for more breaking news updates. We appreciate your engagement and look forward to hearing from you.

Overdose_gist (

)