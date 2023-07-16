Oil Theft: Burning The Oil-Laden Vessel Was A Wrong Finish To A Good Job—Ben Ikani

During an interview with Arise , Ben Ikani, Former Attorney General, stated that the burning of the oil-laden vessel was a wrong finish to a good job, pointing out that it should have been sold and paid to the government. He added that the court could have given an order that would have been beneficial to both the government and the people.

Ben Ikani further stated that the scrap of the vessel could have been sold to a Chinese man to raise additional cash. He also stated that the military wasted the vessel and the oil in it without considering other options. He added that the military ought to have approached the court to get an order before destroying the vessel that was meant to serve as evidence.

According to him, “When I was watching that destruction on your station now, I saw that missiles were fired to destroy it. Do you know how expensive it is? A military moment to just waste it. The court could have given an order to sell it, and when you sell it, you pay the money to the government. Go to Section 338. Like I’m telling you categorically, Section 338 says that the vessel containing that crude could be sold and the money paid to the government, and equally, the scap of that vessel could be sold to the Chinese. It’ll go a long way towards making a billion of that mighty vessel. They acted well, but they missed the finishing, which is wrong.

Video Credit: Arise (6:19)

Squareblogg (

)