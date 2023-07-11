The Nigerian Military and the Tantita Security Network have jointly intercepted an oil vessel that has been involved in the theft of oil from oil wells in the Niger Delta. Captain Warredi Enisuoh, the Executive Director of Technical tions at Tantita Security Services, has alleged that this illegal vessel was initially registered in Togo before entering Nigerian waters.

In an interview with Arise , Captain Enisuoh revealed that the vessel has been engaged in such activities since 2013. He also expressed concern about the vessel’s ability to evade capture and return to the waters even after being apprehended.

According to Captain Enisuoh, the vessel first came to public attention in 2013 when it started operating under the management of a company named Holab maritime services. It was subsequently brought into Nigerian waters, but the circumstances of its escape remain unclear. The vessel, upon eluding capture, changed its name to Tura 2 using illegal means. Notably, it did not follow any official procedures or seek approval from government authorities to alter its name.

The Tantita Security Services official emphasized the dubious nature of the vessel’s operations and its elusive tactics. Despite being detected and intercepted on multiple occasions, it has managed to slip away and continue its illegal activities. This pattern of evading capture raises concerns about the effectiveness of existing security measures and the vessel’s connection to larger criminal networks involved in oil theft.

PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO , 02:17

Captain Enisuoh’s remarks shed light on the longstanding operation of this vessel and the challenges faced by Nigerian authorities in combating oil theft in the Niger Delta. The vessel’s ability to repeatedly escape apprehension highlights the need for enhanced security measures, stricter regulations, and closer international cooperation to tackle the pervasive issue of oil theft in the region.

HealthTourist (

)