‘Oil Consumption Now Has Gone To 28% Below What It Was When Tinubu Took Office’ – Dr. Pearse

A Member of the PDP National Presidential Campaign Council, Dr Adetokunbo Pearse has alleged that oil consumption in Nigeria has now gone below 28% since President Bola Tinubu took office on the 29th of May. He said in an interview with Channels Tv that there will be a recession in a situation when the economy is not growing and the people are refusing to move out to work.

He said, ”There is a misconception. It is not the elites that are suffering now. You stop the elite from taking money and the money they were taken was being spent on subsidy which was helping the ordinary masses to survive. This is total rubbish, it’s a big error and you will see as we go along.

Already, we have a recession and this will even create a higher recession. When you don’t see movement on the road, when you don’t see transactions, oil consumption now has gone to 28% below what it was when Tinubu took office. We have a 20% deficit in our economy already and it’s going to get worse.”

