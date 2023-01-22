Ohinoyi Of Ebiraland Is My Uncle, But Those Who Err Must Be Disciplined – Yahaya Bello

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has disclosed that he does not believe that the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland does not like him like it has been rumored on several platforms. According to Yahaya Bello, some people does not know that he is related to Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

Yahaya Bello disclosed that the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland’s mother and his grandfather are brothers and sisters. Yahaya Bello disclosed that his grandfather and Ohinoyi’s mother has the same parents, however, Yahaya Bello insisted that his relationship with Ohinoyi will not stop him from disciplining him when he errs.

Yahaya Bello revealed that his father and Ohinoyi’s father are first cousins. Yahaya Bello also said that himself and Ohinoyi’s children are second cousins. Yahaya Bello also said that he did not put any of his family members into government because he wants to be able to discipline and congratulate when necessary.

Remember that there has been some tension between Ohinoyi of Ebiraland and Yahaya Bello over Ohinoyi’s failure to come out and welcome president Muhammadu Buhari when he visited Kogi State some weeks ago.

Watch From The 1st Minute Of The Video Below:



Lighthousemedia (

)